Taylor Swift youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift gave a 21-minute acceptance speech on Thursday that included heartfelt thanks to her parents as she became the youngest woman inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Swift was among several artists in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2026 class, Variety reported. She was joined by Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Terry Britten & Graham Lyle and Walter Afanasieff.

“It was instinctual,” Swift said about her songwriting ability. “No one taught me how to do it.”

Swift, speaking in a raspy voice after rooting for the New York Knicks the night before at Madison Square Garden, spoke about her parents moving from Pennsylvania to Nashville so she could pursue her singing career, Variety reported.

“It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life,” the 14-time Grammy Award winner told the audience at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel. “But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.

#TaylorSwift tears up while thanking her family for “uprooting their entire lives” to Nashville to support her music career.



Swift, 36, is now the youngest artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/OEGwzHi0yi — Variety (@Variety) June 12, 2026

“But after making obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight.”

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg introduced Swift, who broke the all-time first-week sales record with last year’s “The Life of a Showgirl” and has had 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“As a director I am acutely aware of the power music can have on audiences,” Spielberg said. “Whether it’s sung at the top of our lungs in our cars, in houses of worship, at football games or on the streets of Minnesota.

“There is something undeniable about how songs imprint on our souls. Somehow Taylor knows us all too well.”

Sombr paid tribute to Swift by performing her songs “Cardigan” and “Dear John,” Billboard reported.

Swift is the youngest woman inducted, but Stevie Wonder, who began his recording career at age 13, was the youngest ever inducted, The Associated Press reported.

During the event, Swift was seated with her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, along with their mothers Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce, according to Variety. Spielberg was also at their table.

Loggins wrote “Footloose,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “Danny’s Song,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Return to Pooh Corner.

Stanley and Simmons wrote “Rock and Roll All Nite.” “I Love It Loud,” “Calling Dr. Love,” “Shout It Out Loud” and “Christine Sixteen.”

Morissette penned “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “Thank U” and “Uninvited.”

The songwriting catalog for Afanasieff, 67, includes “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “My All,” “Hero,” “Love Will Survive” and “One Sweet Day.”

Britten and Graham collaborated on “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” “Typical Male” and “Devil Woman.”

Stewart wrote “Umbrella,” “Single Ladies,” “Obsessed,” “Just Fine” and “Break My Soul.”

0 of 53 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE. NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE) (L-R) Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Greta Lee and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management) (Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tom Hanks attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tim Allen attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Disney) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Miles Burke, Richard Burke, Joan Cusack, Dylan John Burke and guest attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Joan Cusack attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE. NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE) Taylor Swift attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. 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(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Harry Shum Jr. attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Disney) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kelli Erdmann attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Madeleine McGraw attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. 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(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Greta Lee attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jordan Chiles attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Erin Andrews (R) attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tom Hanks attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Lil Rel Howery attends the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) 'Toy Story 5' Los Angeles world premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026. 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0 of 31 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2006: Country singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 41st annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2006, in Las Vegas. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2007: Music artist Taylor Swift performs during the Academy of Country Music New Artists' Party for a Cause show at the MGM Grand Conference Center on May 14, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2008: Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 50th annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2009: Kanye West (left) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (center) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009, in New York City. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2010: Musicians Kary Perry and Taylor Swift during the 52nd annual Grammy Awards Salute to Icons Honoring Doug Morris held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 30, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2011: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during the "Speak Now World Tour" at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2011, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2012: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the MTV EMA's 2012 at Festhalle Frankfurt on November 11, 2012, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2013: Taylor Swift arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2014: Musician Taylor Swift attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2015: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2016: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2017: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017, in Houston. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for DIRECTV) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2018: Taylor Swift attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2019: Taylor Swift performs during the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2020: Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival "Miss Americana" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 23, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2021: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for "Folklore" onstage during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2021: Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (DIMITRIOS.KAMBOURIS@GETTYIMAGES.COM/Getty Images) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2021: Writer-director Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2022: Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years 2022: Taylor Swift waves to graduates as she participates in a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS) Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)

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