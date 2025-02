The Vatican provided an update on the health of Pope Francis, he is now showing signs of bilateral pneumonia.

The news came a day after the Vatican said that he had a “polymicrobial respiratory tract infection,” The Associated Press reported. That infection caused a “complex clinical picture” that would keep him in the hospital.

The latest diagnosis came after new tests were performed on the 88-year-old pontiff.





Check back for more on this developing story.





©2025 Cox Media Group