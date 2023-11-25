Popeyes adds chicken wings permanently to its menu

Popeyes announced on Wednesday that it will be adding chicken wings to its menu permanently nationwide.

>> Read more trending news

The five flavors include honey BBQ, roasted garlic parmesan, signature hot, ghost pepper and sweet ‘n spicy, according to a new release from Popeyes.

Starting Monday, the wings go on sale for $5.99 for six wings, according to CNN.

“At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what’s expected from fast food brands,” said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America. “Ghost Pepper Wings were an overnight success, followed by the addition of Sweet ‘N Spicy wings, our best performing product since the infamous Chicken Sandwich. We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”

“This is something my team has been working on for three years, and we took our time to get it right. Ghost Pepper has become a heavy hitter in our arsenal of products, and in marrying that with our Wings we knew we had something special. Now, we’ve found ways to add flavors on top for a variety of tastes our guests are sure to love. And with our Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings recently becoming the highest performing product since the Chicken Sandwich, we are beyond excited to unveil this full lineup,” said Head Chef, Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes.

Popeyes has released “Popeyes DISScount codes” that can be redeemed online or on Popeyes app, according to the Today Show. The codes include STOPWINGS, NOTTHATWILD, OPENSUNDAY and ONLY1WINGSFLVR. The codes will unlock a free six-piece order of wings after a purchase of $10 minimum is made starting on Monday.

In the past, the wings have been added to the chain’s menu but only on a limited-time basis, CNN reported.