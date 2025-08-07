Recall alert: 45K heated socks recalled; can cause burns, blisters

Fieldsheer Apparel Technologies has recalled approximately 45,000 heated socks due to an injury hazard.

The socks can cause burns and blisters when worn during high-intensity activities, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The recall involves Fieldsheer heated socks, models MWMS07, MWWS07, and MWMS05.

The recalled socks are made of merino wool and were available in several color combinations, including black/gray, gray/orange, gray/pink, and black/orange.

They come in sizes ranging from small to extra-large and include two lithium-ion battery packs and a charging cable.

Model MWMS05 features a battery pack with model number MW37V122 and a remote control for heat settings, while models MWMS07 and MWWS07 feature Bluetooth battery packs with model number MW37V22-N.

The Fieldsheer logo is displayed in orange on the front of each sock.

The socks were sold at retailers such as Scheels All Sports, Fred Meyer, Home Depot, Meijer, Bomgaars Supply, Buchheits, Running Supply, Fleet Farm Wholesale Supply, and online at Amazon.com, priced between $80 and $130 from August 2021 to June 2025.

Consumers are advised to stop using the socks immediately and contact Fieldsheer for a refund or replacement, the CPSC said.

For more information, visit Fieldsheer’s website, call 888-908-6024 or email.

©2025 Cox Media Group