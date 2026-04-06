Recall alert: 75K Volkswagen Jetta and Taos vehicles recalled

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of more than 75,300 vehicles due to problems with their instrument panels.

The recall involves some 2025 Jetta and Taos vehicles, the agency said.

The cars’ instrument panel may not display warning lights or gauges, including the speedometer or warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the instrument panel’s software and replace the panel if necessary, at no charge.

Owners will be alerted by mail after May 22, but can call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall number is 90Z5.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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