Recall alert: BMW recalls 720K vehicles due to water pump seal issue

BMW recalled nearly 720,800 vehicles because of an issue with the water pump.
The company said that a water pump connector was not correctly sealed and could short circuit if water gets into the part, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
The recall involves the following vehicles:
2012-2015 models
- X1 sDrive28i
- X1 xDrive28i
2012-2016 models
- Z4 sDrive28i
- 528i
- 528i xDrive
- 328i
- 328xi
2016-2018
- X5 xDrive 40e
2014-2016
- 228i
- 228xi
- 428i
- 428i xDrive
- 328xi Gran Turismo
2013-2017
- X3 sDrive28i
- X3 xDrive28i
2015-2018
- X4 xDrive28i
2015-2016
- 428xi
Dealers will inspect the pump and plug connector and replace it if necessary. They will also install a protective shield. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.
Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters informing them of the recall after Oct. 4. They can also contact BMW directly at 800-525-7417.
