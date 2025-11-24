Recall alert: Ford recalls 229K vehicles over instrument panel problem

A problem with the instrument panels in Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs is forcing the recall of 229,609 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the instrument panel cluster, or IPC, may fail at startup.

The recall affects some 2025 and 2026 Bronco and Bronco Sports.

A dealer or an over-the-air update will fix the problem for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners are expected to get alerts in the mail after Dec. 8, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25SC3.

