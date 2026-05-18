Report: Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV in 2030

It would be the first time that the NFL's marquee game travels to the Music City. — The Super Bowl will be coming to the Music City in 2030, according to published reports.

Nashville is expected to be named host of Super Bowl LXIV by the NFL owners when they meet on Tuesday for the league’s spring meeting in Orlando, Florida, ESPN reported. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, both citing unnamed sources, said the game would be played in Tennessee in early 2030.

t would be the first time for Nashville to host the NFL’s marquee game. The event is expected to showcase the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium, which has a projected 2027 opening, according to the cable sports network.

The NFL owners are expected to vote at this Tuesday’s Spring League Meeting on Nashville hosting Super Bowl LXIV in February of 2030, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo.



This would be the first time hosting for the Music City, a showcase for the #Titans new stadium. pic.twitter.com/b8Z6VaC3a0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2026

Super Bowl LXI will be played on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. According to ESPN, the game will air on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and stream on the ESPN App and NFL+ on mobile.

In 2028, Super Bowl LXII will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Super Bowl LXIII expected to be awarded to Las Vegas.

The game, should it be awarded to Nashville, would be played 30 years after the Tennessee Titans made their only Super Bowl appearance, WZTV reported.

Super Bowl XXXIV was played on Jan. 30, 2000, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The St. Louis Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16. The game became memorable for its final play, when Rams linebacker Mike Jones stopped Titans receiver Kevin Dyson at the 1-yard-line to prevent a potential game-tying touchdown.

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