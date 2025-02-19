Two small planes collide mid-air at Arizona airport

Two people were killed when two planes collided above an airport in Arizona.

The collision happened at Marana Regional Airport near Tucson, KNXV reported.

At least two people died, but they have not been identified, KNXV reported.

Marana Police said the planes were “smaller fixed wing single engine planes.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said they were a Lancair and a Cessna 172, KSAZ reported. The FAA said the collision happened just before 8:30 a.m. local time.

Each plane had two people on board, KNXV reported.

The airport is considered an uncontrolled field, meaning it does not have an air traffic control tower and pilots use a common traffic advisory frequency to communicate.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

NTSB is investigating a mid-air collision between Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II near Marana, Arizona. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 19, 2025

The agency said the two planes “collided while upwind of runway 12″ The Cessna landed “uneventfully” while the Lancair hit the ground near the second of two runways and “a post-impact fire ensued,” CNN reported.

Wednesday’s collision is the most recent in a series of crashes that have happened in North America, The Associated Press reported. The first was on Jan. 29 when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. All on board both aircraft were killed. A medical transport jet crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood on Jan. 31, killing seven people and injuring 19 people on the ground. a commuter plane crashed in Alaska on Feb. 6, killing 10 people, USA Today reported. On Feb. 10 two private jets collided at Scottsdale Airport. That incident left one dead and four hurt. On Monday, a Delta regional jet flipped on its roof while landing in Toronto. No one was killed in that incident, but 21 people were injured.













