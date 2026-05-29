What type of home sells the fastest in Jacksonville, North Carolina in 2026?
The U.S. housing market has been challenging for buyers and sellers since the pandemic, as high prices, elevated mortgage rates, and economic uncertainty have kept buyers and sellers on the sidelines.
Most home types have been selling slowly as a result—condos in particular have been hit hard by rising HOA fees and insurance costs—but the slowdown hasn't been uniform across the market.
So, how is the Jacksonville, NC market doing in 2026? What type of home sells the fastest? Redfin Real Estate analyzed how quickly different property types are selling in the city, using several metrics that measure market speed—such as median days on market before going under contract and the share of homes that have sat on the market for more than 60 days. All data is seasonally adjusted and represents the monthly median for April 2026.
How fast do different home types sell in Jacksonville, NC?
All residential home types
- Median days on market: 47 days
- Year-over-year change: +19 days
- Share of homes off-market in one week: 25.5%
- Year-over-year change: -6.2 ppts
- Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 39.2%
- Year-over-year change: -3.9 ppts
- Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 42.6%
- Year-over-year change: -0.4 ppts
Single-family
- Median days on market: 47 days
- Year-over-year change: +17 days
- Share of homes off-market in one week: 27.8%
- Year-over-year change: -6.1 ppts
- Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 42.5%
- Year-over-year change: -2.4 ppts
- Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 39.4%
- Year-over-year change: +0.9 ppts
Townhouses
- Median days on market: 60 days
- Year-over-year change: +43 days
- Share of homes off-market in one week: 9.1%
- Year-over-year change: -9.7 ppts
- Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 12.7%
- Year-over-year change: -17.5 ppts
- Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 47.3%
- Year-over-year change: -0.8 ppts
How fast do different home types sell nationwide?
All residential home types
- Median days on market: 43 days
- Year-over-year change: +3 day(s)
- Share of homes off-market in one week: 25.9%
- Year-over-year change: -0.8 ppts
- Share of homes off-market in two weeks: 39.0%
- Year-over-year change: -0.8 ppts
- Share of homes unsold after 60+ days: 45.1%
- Year-over-year change: 0.0 ppts
Single-family
- Median days on market: 42 days
- Year-over-year change: +3 day(s)
- Share off-market in one week: 27.2%
- Year-over-year change: -0.4 ppts
- Share off-market in two weeks: 40.4%
- Year-over-year change: -0.3 ppts
- Share unsold after 60+ days: 43.7%
- Year-over-year change: 0.0 ppts
Condo/Co-op
- Median days on market: 53 days
- Year-over-year change: +6 day(s)
- Share off-market in one week: 18.1%
- Year-over-year change: -2.6 ppts
- Share off-market in two weeks: 29.3%
- Year-over-year change: -3.4 ppts
- Share unsold after 60+ days: 52.1%
- Year-over-year change: +0.1 ppts
Multi-family (2-4 units)
- Median days on market: 46 days
- Year-over-year change: +6 day(s)
- Share off-market in one week: 20.3%
- Year-over-year change: -1.3 ppts
- Share off-market in two weeks: 35.8%
- Year-over-year change: -1.4 ppts
- Share unsold after 60+ days: 48.5%
- Year-over-year change: +0.1 ppts
Townhouses
- Median days on market: 45 days
- Year-over-year change: +6 day(s)
- Share off-market in one week: 24.4%
- Year-over-year change: -3.0 ppts
- Share off-market in two weeks: 37.0%
- Year-over-year change: -3.0 ppts
- Share unsold after 60+ days: 44.0%
- Year-over-year change: +0.8 ppts
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.