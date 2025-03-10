Wilmington 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Wilmington, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 77 °F on Saturday, while the low is 48 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 60 °F, low of 49 °F (98% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (23 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 69 °F, low of 48 °F (35% humidity)
- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 74 °F, low of 49 °F (34% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:26 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 71 °F, low of 53 °F (44% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 74 °F, low of 52 °F (38% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:23 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 77 °F, low of 59 °F (55% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:22 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 76 °F, low of 64 °F (67% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:20 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM