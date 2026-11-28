KABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion at a primary and middle school in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar on Saturday killed 10 people and wounded another 110, most of them children, officials said, adding that the blast appeared to have originated in a neighboring depot for explosives.

Kunar Culture and Information Director Sami ul Haq Bayan said initial information indicated the blast at the school on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Asadabad, happened due to negligence at the depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies. An investigation into the incident was underway, he said.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani put the death toll at 10, and said 110 had been wounded.

Footage from a ward in the hospital showed injured young children, several with bandaged heads and some lying two to a bed.

Noor Rahman, whose home is next door to the school, said he heard the explosion and saw dust rising.

“I ran straight into the dust, our own children were there,” he said. "I entered one of the rooms, where there was screaming and shouting. I saw the hand of my niece, she was moving it. I rushed in, cleared away the bricks, and managed to pull her out, along with other injured (people).”

Haji Sulaiman, whose son was wounded in the blast, said he was on his way to his shop when he heard and saw the explosion.

“Pieces of wood and human flesh were flying everywhere,” he said from his son's bedside in a hospital, adding that he ran toward the school. "When I arrived, I found children, some were dead, others were drenched in blood, and some rooftops had collapsed, the walls were gone, and nothing remained of the school.”

Kunar Provincial Police Headquarters spokesperson Farid Dehqan said the explosion occurred at 10 a.m. at a school in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad.

Another local resident, Ali Rahman, said he rushed to the school after hearing the blast and joined the rescue efforts. He said he saw injured children. "Some had sustained wounds from broken glass, others had been struck by collapsing walls, and some were trapped. Upon arriving at the site, we rescued the teachers and other injured individuals,” he said.

Footage from the school showed part of the building collapsed. In one classroom, blue schoolbags from the United Nations' agency for children, UNICEF, lay strewn on the floor, covered in dust.

“UNICEF is devastated by reports of an explosion near a school in Kunar province, Afghanistan, that has claimed the lives of numerous children and left many others injured,” the agency said in a statement.

“UNICEF and its partners are on the ground, providing life-saving medical support to survivors and assessing the further needs of affected children and families. Schools must be safe places for every child,” it added.

Mining is a major industry in Afghanistan, a country that is rich in raw materials, including iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, gold, coal and precious stones. But safety standards at the mining companies are often poor, leading to accidents.

Gemstone mining is on the rise in Kunar, with various companies extracting precious stones which are subsequently sold at auction.

In August, a hand grenade attack at a school complex in the Afghan capital, Kabul, wounded more than 40 children aged between 9 and 14.

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Associated Press writer Elena Becatoros in Athens, Greece, contributed.

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