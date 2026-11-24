SHELBY, N.C. — We first told you about Elijah Childers’ birth in 2009, when he was delivered in an ambulance on the side of the road. On Tuesday, Elijah and his mom were reunited with the former paramedic who delivered him safely.

Jennifer Childers has waited 17 years for this reunion with former medic Melissa Scruggs.

“Oh my goodness,” former paramedic Melissa Scruggs said.

Scruggs and Childers shared an embrace that hasn’t happened since Scruggs held the child she helped to deliver.

“It’s great just to see him. I can’t believe how tall he is,” Scruggs said.

Childers was still holding a picture from when her son was born.

“We keep it on the fridge,” she said.

She went into labor on Nov. 24, 2009, three weeks earlier than her scheduled C-section. Scruggs and then-Cleveland County EMS co-worker Susan Kloosterman answered the call at the South Carolina line.

They were traveling near a Pizza Hut on Earl Road in Shelby when Scruggs noticed something.

“I said we’re having a baby. I see hair. She was like, ‘No we’re not,” Scruggs said.

Childers spent almost a day in labor with her first child before doctors took emergency action to deliver him.

“I had been told I couldn’t deliver naturally, so I was just telling her the whole time, I can’t do this. I can’t do this,” Jennifer said.

Elijah couldn’t wait.

“When he came out, the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck,” Childers said.

“He could have choked. It could have strangled him,” Scruggs said.

She released the cord, then she and her partner had to improvise and wrap the cord with twisty ties while a fireman drove the ambulance.

Jennifer Childers had a natural birth, something she thought was impossible.

The family and Scruggs had an impromptu meetup at Pizza Hut for Elijah’s 17th birthday.

“I’m very, very happy they took that call that day,” Jennifer said.

Paramedics who delivered baby along side of the road In 2009, two Cleveland County paramedics helped deliver a baby along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.

“I look at that picture every day and I’m like those are really talented hands that delivered me, and that’s a good-looking baby,” Elijah said.

“I’m so glad I finally got to see him,” Scruggs said.

That was Scruggs’ first and only time delivering a baby. She said she wishes her former co-worker could have been here too, but thanks to them, there’s always next year.

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