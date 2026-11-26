MYKONOS, Greece — Long before the cruise ships arrived, Mykonos was run by its poor and iron-willed women. On Wednesday, the Greek island honored them on the feast day of St. Catherine.

Mykonos, now a playground for wealthy travelers, hasn’t forgotten its hardscrabble origins when men left to join fishing crews or work in commercial shipping while women managed its modest and traditionally Orthodox Christian society.

More than 17 centuries after her death, St. Catherine of Alexandria is celebrated here as a bond with that past.

“She represents us as women,” said Anna Athymariti, head of the Mykonos Women’s Cultural and Folklore Association. Founded in 1979, the group chose St. Catherine as its patron in recognition of her courage and wisdom.

“Mykonos has traditionally been considered a matriarchal society,” Athymariti said.

A saint's celebration is a bond with the past

On Wednesday, she joined Father Petros Marangos, parish priest at the Metropolitan Church of Megali Panagia. They led a procession that carried the saint’s flower-adorned icon along Mykonos’ celebrated waterfront.

It passed bars and hotels, iconic Greek island whitewashed homes and Mykonos’ famous windmills. Along the way, women handed out chocolates to residents and visitors.

Katerina Xydaki, who shares the saint’s name, also gave out sweets. Relics of her maternal grandfather are kept in the island’s Church of St. Catherine.

“St. Catherine is the patron saint of my family, of me personally and of our community,” Xydaki said.

Mykonos was first put on the travel map nearly a century ago as a stopping point for Delos, the nearby and uninhabited island that is the mythological birthplace of Apollo and one of Greece’s most important archaeological sites.

From home-woven textiles to superyachts

Mykonian women sold visitors home-woven textiles and offered up their homes as guest houses. A vacation business was born.

Decades later, the island has been reshaped by luxury tourism. Private yachts, cruises and charter flights deliver affluent visitors, focused on the main town’s hedonistic nightlife and high-end consumption.

According to Christian tradition, Catherine was a young and learned noblewoman in Roman Egypt, tortured and killed for embracing Christianity.

The Orthodox Church venerates Catherine as “all-wise,” the patron saint of scholars, philosophers, students and unmarried women.

“She read Homer and Virgil, studied medicine and explored every field of knowledge available in that era,” said Father Petros, who has served at the church for 35 years.

Beyond its packed beaches and resorts, Marangos said, another Mykonos endures, emerging in the cooler months when the crowds have gone.

“Mykonos is an island rich in tradition,” he said, “and its people continue to uphold that tradition with great love and respect.”

For Athymariti, St. Catherine’s example remains as relevant as ever.

“We take St. Catherine as our example,” she said. “So that we, too, can stand strong in our families and in life.”

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Gatopoulos reported from Athens, Greece. Theodora Tongas in Athens and Thanassis Stavrakis in Mykonos contributed.

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