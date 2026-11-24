Iran-backed Houthi rebels have advanced toward the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government in the southern port city of Aden while the forces fighting them have set up a fortified line to defend the city, a Yemeni military official said Tuesday.

Iran reiterated that it would not hold talks with the United States to end their conflict unless several conditions are met. It also said three oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire despite U.S. aerial protection.

Meanwhile, at least nine Palestinians were killed in several Israeli strikes in Gaza, local officials said.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Houthi rebels advance toward Aden

The Houthis advanced about 60 kilometers (about 37 miles) toward Aden after forces allied with the government withdrew from areas on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, allowing the rebels to consolidate their grip on territory around that waterway.

Col. Majed al-Nuzaily, spokesman for the Yemeni army, said the pro-government forces are now deployed north and west of Aden “on a defense line built to stop the Houthi advance."

“Aden is a red line," he said during an online briefing.

In the same briefing, Yemeni foreign ministry official Marwan al-Noman called for the U.S. and other Western countries to support the Yemeni coast guard in its efforts to intercept weapons being smuggled to the Houthis, as well as provide training to Yemeni forces on the ground.

“The Houthis are a terrorist organization. They threaten Yemenis first, and then every nation whose ships cross the Red Sea,” he said.

Officials say a child is among those killed in Yemen

Yemen’s Interior Ministry said Tuesday that shelling in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen killed three civilians, including a child, and wounded two other children, citing local police.

The ministry, aligned with the internationally recognized government, blamed the Houthis for the attack.

The Houthis and the Saudi-backed forces in Yemen continue to trade accusations that civilians in their respective territories have been targeted in recent hostilities.

A tower in the Saudi capital’s financial district comes under attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said Tuesday that 11 people were injured when one of the towers in the financial district of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, came under what it described as a “terrorist attack.”

It was the second incident targeting Riyadh's financial district in less than a week. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Houthis have in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh, including last week’s strike. The Houthis have said their attacks are in response to Saudi strikes in Yemen.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom would not “tolerate any infringement” of its sovereignty and would “defend its resources with all our strength and resolve.”

Rubio speaks with Saudi counterpart

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s “civilian and energy infrastructure” during a call Tuesday with his Saudi counterpart, the State Department said.

Rubio and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the kingdom’s foreign minister, also reiterated the need for ships to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The State Department’s readout of the call says the two also discussed the necessity of ending the war in Sudan and for the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon to disarm.

The call comes a day after Rubio met in Washington with the prime minister from another key ally in the region, Qatar, which has taken a key mediating role between the U.S. and Iran.

Iran rules out talks with US until its conditions are met

Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, said Tuesday that Tehran wouldn't negotiate with the U.S. "until Iran’s seven conditions are met,” according to Iranian state television.

Iranian authorities haven't publicly disclosed those conditions, but Iranian state media have said they include the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and the release of seized Iranian assets.

He also warned that Iran would “shift the geographical scope of the conflict should the enemy make a mistake.”

Iran says 3 oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Strait of Hormuz

The naval arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the three oil tankers struck the naval mines because they were “in violation of regulations” regarding passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guard’s navy said in a post on Telegram Monday that the strait “is not a place to test unauthorized routes or to disregard maritime warnings.”

It said the tankers were “engulfed in flames” after hitting the mines despite being under U.S. aerial escort.

At least 9 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

At least nine people were killed in four Israeli strikes Monday night and Tuesday morning, officials in Gaza said. Among those killed was a senior security official in the Hamas-run government’s Interior Ministry.

The ministry said Na’im Abu Nahl, director-general of its internal security service, was killed in a strike west of Gaza City on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing and said Israel would continue targeting Hamas security forces.

Hospital officials across Gaza reported at least eight other deaths in the four strikes, including a child killed in an airstrike in central Gaza on Tuesday and three police officers killed in Khan Younis.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to questions about the strike that killed the officers. Since last year’s ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly targeted police stations in Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza, viewing them as instruments of the group’s rule.

Hamas maintains that police are needed to preserve order amid persistent shortages and instability.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in the three-year Israel-Hamas war, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records regarded as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts, but does not distinguish between civilians and militants.

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Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus, AlJoud from Beirut and Metz from Jerusalem.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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