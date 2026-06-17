The Latest: G7 summit focuses on contentious future of AI and US dominance of the industry

Leaders at the Group of Seven summit wrap up three days of talks in the French Alps on Wednesday with discussions on the contentious future of artificial intelligence and U.S. dominance of the industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other national leaders are closing the formal talks of the leading industrial nations in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains with a session on the future of artificial intelligence and another on fostering economic growth.

The heads of several leading AI companies will attend the discussions, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Trump plans to stop outside Paris for a glitzy dinner at the Palace of Versailles before he jets back to Washington on Wednesday.

The G7 leaders spent the bulk of the meetings Tuesday discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine and a tentative deal to end the Iran war. Trump did not reveal details of the agreement expected to be signed by the United States and Iran on Friday at a resort on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne.

The G7 includes France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

Here is the latest:

No Bilateral Meeting for Carney and Trump at G7 as Trade Pact Renewal Looms

Carney did not get a bilateral meeting with Trump at the summit, despite the free trade agreement between the countries being up for renewal on July 1.

Carney says he had seven or eight discussions with Trump and he expects to have more Wednesday.

He says they discussed a wide range of subjects, from the economy, relations, his birthday, artificial intelligence, Ukraine and Iran.

Canadian prime ministers usually get a bilateral meeting with an American president at G7 summits. And it is a crucial time for talks to potentially renew the free-trade agreement between the two countries and Mexico. Trump said last week that he may not renew the deal.

Macron is the only G7 leader to get a bilateral meeting thus far. Trump met with the leaders of non-G7 countries of Qatar, UAE, Egypt and India.

Trump to close final day in France at Palace of Versailles

The expansive palace is where he’ll have dinner with Macron before the flight back to Washington.

At the final day of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, Trump is set to participate in working sessions with his counterparts from France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan, alongside leaders from some developing nations and tech CEOs.

In between sessions, he’ll hold one-on-one talks with Egypt’s president and India’s prime minister.

Trump is also holding a news conference before the trip to Versailles.

Leaders pledge Ukraine support including air defense technology

G7 leaders said in a joint statement overnight they would increase military support for Ukraine after recent “progress on the battlefield.”

They also plan to levy harsher sanctions on Russia’s energy sector in the wake of the recent deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

They plan to give more air defense technology including interceptors and grant military production licenses to Ukraine.

Kyiv has sought the permits to construct their own Patriot missiles.

Carney says Iran deal could be a global game changer

Carney says a tentative deal to end the Iran war could be a game changer in the world.

The Canadian prime minister, speaking on the final day of the summit, said the agreement could have positive effects including the ability to provide additional defensive support in Ukraine.

Carney said here has been a change in tone concerning Ukraine, which was discussed in detail at the summit on Tuesday.

Many countries are vested in making the Iran deal work, he said.

G7 leaders call for safe and toll-free shipping in Strait of Hormuz

Leaders gathered at the G7 summit issued a joint statement overnight Tuesday on the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran focused on securing safe passage without tolls in the Persian Gulf.

“We reaffirm that the right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls is the bedrock of international trade,” said the statement of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Iran floated a similar idea in April to fund reconstruction of areas in the country damaged by war.

The closure of the strait has driven up fuel and fertilizer costs and rattled economies worldwide.

The statement also offered support to a French and British-led naval mission to the Persian Gulf to safeguard ships and remove mines from one of the crucial choke-points in the world’s energy supply chain.

Carney gives birthday gift to Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave U.S. President Donald Trump a present for his 80th birthday, but said it’s “not gold.”

Trump was “very pleased,” Carney said, adding that he “likes it a lot.”

Carney didn’t specify what the gift was and a spokesperson for the prime minister didn’t immediately know.

Trump is known for his love of gold. An Oval Office makeover at the start of his term included large amounts of fresh gold trim.

Trump and Carney have a positive relationship despite Trump’s previous comments about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

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