Ukraine's security service says woman wanted in connection with a Monaco bombing is found dead

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine's Security Service on Tuesday said it found the body of Ukrainian national Anastasiia Berezovska, who had been wanted by authorities in Monaco in connection with the bombing targeting Ukrainian business tycoon Vadym Yermolaiev.

The security service, also known by its local abbreviation SBU, said an officer serving in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency confessed to killing Berezovska with the help of a former law enforcement officer. He claimed he acted on his own initiative and without informing his superiors, the statement said.

The attack on June 29 reportedly targeted Yermolaiev, who has links to Russia, and his family. Three people were injured, including a child. The incident shocked Monaco, a coastal playground for the rich and famous known for its tax-friendly incentives, royal family and Formula 1 Grand Prix. Its head of state, Prince Albert II, described the blast as “an odious act” and said all public services were mobilized to ensure security.

Interpol had identified 39-year-old Berezovska as the main suspect. The police organization named her in a Red Notice seeking her arrest on charges of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

Interpol on Tuesday said it had no immediate comment and that the Red Notice on its website would remain until Monaco asked for its removal.

The SBU said investigators had focused on the two men after discovering they had repeatedly transferred cryptocurrency and money through bank accounts to Berezovska. During searches, authorities also found what the SBU described as a basement resembling a torture chamber at the former law enforcement officer’s home.

Investigators found Berezovska’s body during a reconstruction of the crime based on one suspect’s testimony. She had gunshot wounds to the head, and investigators recovered spent pistol casings at the scene, the SBU said.

Both men have been detained on suspicion of premeditated murder.

The SBU said it had shared all available information with Monaco’s investigators and was continuing to identify those who ordered and organized the attempted killing in Monaco.

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