Another stirring comeback win for Real Madrid. More disappointment for Manchester City.

The Champions League followed a recent script for two of Europe's heavyweight teams Tuesday, with Madrid — helped by a long-range stunner from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé's double — recovering to beat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 for a fifth straight victory in the league phase and City's underwhelming form continuing with a 2-2 draw against Napoli in Kevin De Bruyne's latest homecoming.

Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund and Como won again to move into third place after five rounds of games.

Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, remained the only team on zero points after a 15th straight loss in the competition's main phase — this time 2-0 to Real Betis.

Bellingham's brilliance keeps Madrid on a roll

Make that 10 straight wins in all competitions for Madrid, whose resurgence under Jose Mourinho will be a concern for the rest of European soccer.

Things weren't going so well against PSV on Tuesday after a 32nd-minute penalty by Ivan Perisic for the Dutch league leaders.

Enter Bellingham, who had started on the bench and was introduced at halftime to revitalize Madrid’s attack at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

After Federico Valverde equalized, Bellingham scored one of the best goals of this season's competition by teeing the ball up with the left foot, then with his right foot, before sending a looping volley with the outside of his right foot in off the post.

Mbappé added to the lead with goals in the 64th and 84th minutes, maintaining his record of scoring in every Champions League game so far this campaign, and Vinícius Júnior grabbed a fifth in the 87th.

Madrid, which previously had winners in the 90th minute or later against Roma and AEK Athens, has 15 points — three more than Paris Saint-Germain, which hosts Roma on Wednesday.

Cherki to the rescue but City in a funk

City's winless streak in Premier League reached four matches at the weekend, and there was no respite in the Champions League.

Rayan Cherki did at least rescue a point after City twice went behind to Napoli, for whom De Bruyne — a City great — started and was applauded off the field when substituted in the second half.

City looked in danger of falling to a second defeat in this season’s competition after Noa Lang’s volley put Napoli 2-1 ahead at Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca’s team had already fought back from 1-0 down, with Ayyoub Bouaddi leveling after Rasmus Hojlund’s opener.

Cherki wriggled into the box and fired low inside the near post in the 86th

Two years unbeaten for Arsenal

In a clash of the English and German league leaders, Arsenal and Dortmund both scored high-quality goals.

Viktor Gyökeres sent a dipping shot up and over Dortmund’s tall goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the 10th, before Maximilian Beier leveled in the 55th with a slick low shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga. That was created by a surging run from teenage French defender Joane Gadou.

Arsenal remains unbeaten for two full years in the Champions League main phase and next hosts table-topping Real Madrid in two weeks’ time.

Como on course for the knockouts

Como's debut campaign in the Champions League could hardly be going better.

There were none of the fireworks that marked the record 9-1 rout of Lens in the last round, but beating AEK 1-0 through Luis Milla's rising strike means Cesc Fabregas's team is surely heading into the knockout rounds

Como has 12 points and another win, maybe against Real Betis next, could even wind up securing a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the last 16. After that, Como must play Barcelona and PSG.

Wins for Bodø/Glimt and Galatasaray

Bodø/Glimt and Galatasaray both left it late to earn scrappy 1-0 wins over LASK and Aston Villa, respectively, in the early kickoffs.

A humble club from a fishing town of around 55,000 people in northern Norway, Bodø/Glimt is making another run for the knockout stage — a year after providing one of the storylines of last season's competition by advancing to the last 16, beating Man City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan along the way.

The team now has two wins from five matches and is on seven points after Andreas Helmersen’s back-post header deflected in off LASK substitute Melayro Bogarde in the second minute of stoppage time.

Villa was back in Istanbul for the first time since winning the Europa League there in May, beating Freiburg 3-0 in the final.

It wasn't an enjoyable return. The English club didn’t even have a shot on target against Galatasaray, with Deniz Gül scoring the only goal with a close-range header.

Feyenoord and Porto drew 0-0 and Lens lost a fourth game out of five, 3-1 at Leipzig.

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