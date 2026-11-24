Freddy Peralta was dynamite down the stretch this year, and now he's been rewarded with lucrative new contract.

The Baltimore Orioles and the free agent right-hander agreed to a $125 million, five-year deal Tuesday. The 30-year-old right-hander, a two-time All-Star, was the MVP of the American League Championship Series in October after pitching the Tampa Bay Rays into the World Series, where they lost to Milwaukee in five games.

He gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the contract's approval by the commissioner's office and yearly salaries of $23 million.

Baltimore scheduled a news conference Monday to introduce Peralta.

“Freddy has proven to be a winning player who understands what it takes to compete and succeed on the biggest stage,” Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said in a statement. “His professionalism, preparation, and commitment to winning will set a strong example for our organization and we believe he will have a significant impact on our team both on and off the field.”

Fastball Freddy went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two ALCS starts and one relief appearance against Cleveland, allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings to win the clinching Game 6. Facing his original team in the Fall Classic, the right-hander was touched up by the Brewers for five runs, seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in his only World Series outing, a Game 3 loss at home that put the Rays on the brink of elimination.

Tampa Bay had won each of his previous nine starts, however, as Peralta posted a major league-leading 0.90 ERA during that stretch. And with years of success in Milwaukee on his resume prior to a four-month hiccup with the New York Mets, he entered the offseason as one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.

Peralta now tops an Orioles rotation that lost free agent lefty Trevor Rogers to the Chicago Cubs on a $120 million, five-year deal. Peralta likely slots ahead of Shane Baz, Kyle Bradish and Brandon Young.

This signing is the type of move Baltimore hasn't pulled off in recent years under Elias. The Orioles traded prospects for one year of Corbin Burnes in 2024, and they've been able to extend Baz and Bradish, but in free agency they haven't given out big long-term deals to pitchers, instead trying to shore up their rotation with short-term contracts.

Peralta's deal changes that, and he'll try to help Baltimore regain its footing after back-to-back losing seasons.

Knowing it would be difficult to afford him once he reached the open market, the thrifty Brewers traded Peralta to the Mets in January 2026 with a year remaining on his contract. Right-hander Tobias Myers also was included in a deal that netted Milwaukee a pair of touted prospects: infielder/outfielder Jett Williams and pitcher Brandon Sproat.

The popular Peralta struggled in New York, going 5-9 with a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts as the Mets languished in last place in the NL East and became one of baseball's biggest disappointments. They shipped him to Tampa Bay on Aug. 2, a day ahead of the trade deadline, for three minor leaguers.

It took a little while for Peralta to regain his peak form with the Rays, but he did. He went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 starts for the AL East champions, finishing the season 10-11 with a 4.42 ERA in 32 starts overall covering 169 innings. He struck out 156 and walked 63.

Peralta is 80-53 with a 3.71 ERA in nine big league seasons — his first eight with Milwaukee.

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AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

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