Serena Williams adds Berlin to her comeback tour and will play doubles

BERLIN — Serena Williams' comeback to tennis will include a stop in Berlin this month.

Berlin Open organizers said Williams will compete in doubles at the grass-court event starting on June 13. Her partner and the date of her first match will be announced later.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion stepped away from tennis in 2022. She has yet to say whether she plans to play at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.

She will make her eagerly anticipated return to professional tennis playing doubles alongside Victoria Mboko at Queen’s Club next week. Berlin is the week after. Wimbledon is two weeks after that.

“Every tournament I add to my schedule right now feels special, and Berlin is no exception," she said. "I’m excited to compete in front of the German fans and continue building momentum throughout the grass-court season.”

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