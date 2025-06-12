FORECAST: Afternoon storms possible with daily chances continuing into next week

FORECAST:

We are tracking a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.

The greatest coverage of storms will be in the mountains and foothills. Heavy downpours are likely with anything that pops up.

We’ll keep the chance for a few storms in the forecast tonight as we gradually dry out into tomorrow morning.

Friday features morning lows near 70 and high temperatures back in the middle 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90.

Pop-up showers and storm chances return tomorrow afternoon and will continue daily through early next week.

