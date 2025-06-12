FORECAST: Afternoon storms possible with daily chances continuing into next week

FORECAST:
- We are tracking a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.
- The greatest coverage of storms will be in the mountains and foothills. Heavy downpours are likely with anything that pops up.
- We’ll keep the chance for a few storms in the forecast tonight as we gradually dry out into tomorrow morning.
- Friday features morning lows near 70 and high temperatures back in the middle 80s. The humidity will make it feel closer to 90.
- Pop-up showers and storm chances return tomorrow afternoon and will continue daily through early next week.
