FORECAST: Another cloudy day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Not a bad Sunday forecast on tap, though some spots could see a few showers later on!
  • It’s a dry start with partly cloudy skies. Those skies will turn mostly cloudy again as we see moisture move in from the south, resulting in a few showers this afternoon and evening.
  • This hit or miss activity is most likely around and south of Charlotte.
  • Temperatures will stay “cool” for this time of the year, peaking in the low 80s.
  • If you don’t get a shower today, there’s a better chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder tomorrow!
  • Temperatures finally warm up back to our average high of 89 mid to late week, though we’ll keep hit or miss storm chances in the forecast nearly every day too.

