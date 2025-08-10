FORECAST: Another cloudy day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Not a bad Sunday forecast on tap, though some spots could see a few showers later on!

It’s a dry start with partly cloudy skies. Those skies will turn mostly cloudy again as we see moisture move in from the south, resulting in a few showers this afternoon and evening.

This hit or miss activity is most likely around and south of Charlotte.

Temperatures will stay “cool” for this time of the year, peaking in the low 80s.

If you don’t get a shower today, there’s a better chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder tomorrow!

Temperatures finally warm up back to our average high of 89 mid to late week, though we’ll keep hit or miss storm chances in the forecast nearly every day too.

