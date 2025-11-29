FORECAST: Another cold day today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have another winter-like day on tap!

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 20s, with afternoon highs back up to the upper 40s.

It comes with mostly sunny skies to start and some clouds building through the evening.

We’re watching our first of two storm systems this week moving in tonight.

Higher elevations in the mountains could get a brief wintry mix overnight through tomorrow morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until noon Sunday.

For the rest of the area, we’re watching for a few light showers through the day.

We get a break in any wet weather on Monday, before storm system number two brings us another round of heavier rain overnight Monday through the first half of Tuesday.

This system will be all rain for the metro, but could start as a wintry mix in the mountains before transitioning to rain.

