FORECAST: Another cold day today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have another winter-like day on tap!
  • Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 20s, with afternoon highs back up to the upper 40s.
  • It comes with mostly sunny skies to start and some clouds building through the evening.
  • We’re watching our first of two storm systems this week moving in tonight.
  • Higher elevations in the mountains could get a brief wintry mix overnight through tomorrow morning.
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until noon Sunday.
  • For the rest of the area, we’re watching for a few light showers through the day.
  • We get a break in any wet weather on Monday, before storm system number two brings us another round of heavier rain overnight Monday through the first half of Tuesday.
  • This system will be all rain for the metro, but could start as a wintry mix in the mountains before transitioning to rain.

