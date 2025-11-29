FORECAST: Another cold day today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have another winter-like day on tap!
- Temperatures this morning are starting out in the 20s, with afternoon highs back up to the upper 40s.
- It comes with mostly sunny skies to start and some clouds building through the evening.
- We’re watching our first of two storm systems this week moving in tonight.
- Higher elevations in the mountains could get a brief wintry mix overnight through tomorrow morning.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties until noon Sunday.
- For the rest of the area, we’re watching for a few light showers through the day.
- We get a break in any wet weather on Monday, before storm system number two brings us another round of heavier rain overnight Monday through the first half of Tuesday.
- This system will be all rain for the metro, but could start as a wintry mix in the mountains before transitioning to rain.

