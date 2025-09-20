FORECAST: Another hot day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another summerlike day on tap with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon!
- We’re mostly sunny and dry around Charlotte, with an isolated shower or storm in the High Country later this afternoon.
- Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm in the 80s over the next couple of days with mostly dry conditions.
- We finally break this pattern towards the end of next week with scattered showers and storm chances returning.
- Until then, that summertime feel continues!
