FORECAST: Another hot day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another summerlike day on tap with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon!

We’re mostly sunny and dry around Charlotte, with an isolated shower or storm in the High Country later this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm in the 80s over the next couple of days with mostly dry conditions.

We finally break this pattern towards the end of next week with scattered showers and storm chances returning.

Until then, that summertime feel continues!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group