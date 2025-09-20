Forecasts

FORECAST: Another hot day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Another summerlike day on tap with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon!
  • We’re mostly sunny and dry around Charlotte, with an isolated shower or storm in the High Country later this afternoon.
  • Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm in the 80s over the next couple of days with mostly dry conditions.
  • We finally break this pattern towards the end of next week with scattered showers and storm chances returning.
  • Until then, that summertime feel continues!

