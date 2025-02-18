FORECAST: Another quiet, cool day before wintry weather arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another quiet and cool day before the wintry weather comes in tomorrow. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s today.
- A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all of our North Carolina counties tomorrow.
- Most of what falls will be snow across the northern side and a rain/snow mix across the south.
- Highest accumulations are for the mountains with 2-4″. I-40 corridor should see between 1-2″. Around 1″ or less around Charlotte, with even less down south.
- Since most of this falls during the day and temperatures stay near or just above freezing, we are not expecting major travel impacts.
- Slick travel is surely possible areawide, with the best chance for slick travel as we head into the evening hours as temperatures cool down.
- Even though things wind down early Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s and travel could be messy.
- Dry weather thereafter into the weekend as temps slowly recover to the 50s.
