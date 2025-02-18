Forecasts

FORECAST: Another quiet, cool day before wintry weather arrives

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another quiet and cool day before the wintry weather comes in tomorrow. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s today.
  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all of our North Carolina counties tomorrow.
  • Most of what falls will be snow across the northern side and a rain/snow mix across the south.
  • Highest accumulations are for the mountains with 2-4″. I-40 corridor should see between 1-2″. Around 1″ or less around Charlotte, with even less down south.
  • Since most of this falls during the day and temperatures stay near or just above freezing, we are not expecting major travel impacts.
  • Slick travel is surely possible areawide, with the best chance for slick travel as we head into the evening hours as temperatures cool down.
  • Even though things wind down early Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s and travel could be messy.
  • Dry weather thereafter into the weekend as temps slowly recover to the 50s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read