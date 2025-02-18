FORECAST: Another quiet, cool day before wintry weather arrives

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another quiet and cool day before the wintry weather comes in tomorrow. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for all of our North Carolina counties tomorrow.

Most of what falls will be snow across the northern side and a rain/snow mix across the south.

Highest accumulations are for the mountains with 2-4″. I-40 corridor should see between 1-2″. Around 1″ or less around Charlotte, with even less down south.

Since most of this falls during the day and temperatures stay near or just above freezing, we are not expecting major travel impacts.

Slick travel is surely possible areawide, with the best chance for slick travel as we head into the evening hours as temperatures cool down.

Even though things wind down early Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the 20s and travel could be messy.

Dry weather thereafter into the weekend as temps slowly recover to the 50s.

