FORECAST: Another quiet, dry, seasonably warm day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A couple of degrees above the normal high of 77 degrees.
- Our weather remains quiet with somewhat more sunshine Monday and Tuesday and a couple of degrees warmer.
- A cold front arrives midweek with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday.
- Behind the front Thursday is a gradual or slow clearing day with noticeably cooler temperatures.
- It looks dry Friday into the upcoming weekend with a slow recovery in temperatures.
- There still appears to be a tropical system way out in the Atlantic that may get better organized over the next week, but certainly nothing imminent and nothing definite.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group