FORECAST: Another quiet, dry, seasonably warm day

FORECAST:

A couple of degrees above the normal high of 77 degrees.

Our weather remains quiet with somewhat more sunshine Monday and Tuesday and a couple of degrees warmer.

A cold front arrives midweek with a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday.

Behind the front Thursday is a gradual or slow clearing day with noticeably cooler temperatures.

It looks dry Friday into the upcoming weekend with a slow recovery in temperatures.

There still appears to be a tropical system way out in the Atlantic that may get better organized over the next week, but certainly nothing imminent and nothing definite.

