FORECAST: Another round of downpours returns by Wednesday afternoon

FORECAST:

While the cold rain will continue to fall into tomorrow, it will be a little less intense.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will be stuck in the low 50s.

We are expected to get a very brief break in the action early Wednesday.

This will be just before one more round of downpours moves in by the afternoon.

