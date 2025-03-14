FORECAST: Beautiful Friday, but plan for storms ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Beautiful conditions are on tap for Friday! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing back to the low and mid 70s through the afternoon.

Friday night plans are in the clear!

Saturday is cloudier but still mild as high temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We’ll see breezy winds out of the south and a stray light shower. Fortunately, the day is not a wash.

Our focus then shifts to overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

A line of strong to severe storms will move in from west to east, pushing through the metro close to daybreak. All threats are on the table with this storm system, including heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for a tornado.

Those storms clear mid to late morning, leading to a drier second half of Sunday.

