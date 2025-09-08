Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for an amazing stretch of weather this week.
  • Clear skies tonight will promote temperatures in the 50s in Charlotte and perhaps the upper 30s in the highest elevations in the mountains.
  • Sunshine will return tomorrow and provide perfect weather, near 80 degrees.
  • Rain chances remain absent all the way through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read