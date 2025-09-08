FORECAST: Beautiful stretch of weather ahead for Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for an amazing stretch of weather this week.

Clear skies tonight will promote temperatures in the 50s in Charlotte and perhaps the upper 30s in the highest elevations in the mountains.

Sunshine will return tomorrow and provide perfect weather, near 80 degrees.

Rain chances remain absent all the way through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group