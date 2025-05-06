Forecasts

FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but we’re tracking rain chances

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Another great day is ahead of us with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Rain-free conditions are expected area-wide.
  • A few areas south and west may see some rain develop on Wednesday. A slightly better shot arrives by Thursday and Friday, but this won’t be terribly widespread and won’t add up to much.
  • Right now, the threat for rain does look like it pushes south into the weekend, but it bears watching since some model data shows it returning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read