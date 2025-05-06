FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but we’re tracking rain chances

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- Another great day is ahead of us with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Rain-free conditions are expected area-wide.
- A few areas south and west may see some rain develop on Wednesday. A slightly better shot arrives by Thursday and Friday, but this won’t be terribly widespread and won’t add up to much.
- Right now, the threat for rain does look like it pushes south into the weekend, but it bears watching since some model data shows it returning.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group