FORECAST: Beautiful week ahead, but we’re tracking rain chances

Another great day is ahead of us with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Rain-free conditions are expected area-wide.

A few areas south and west may see some rain develop on Wednesday. A slightly better shot arrives by Thursday and Friday, but this won’t be terribly widespread and won’t add up to much.

Right now, the threat for rain does look like it pushes south into the weekend, but it bears watching since some model data shows it returning.

