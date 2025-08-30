FORECAST: Below normal temps continue next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a nice start to our weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected today.

High temperatures will be back in the mid-80s this afternoon!

We’ll see clouds increase tomorrow, along with the chance for showers returning.

The mountains and foothills have the best chance to see a few showers Sunday afternoon/evening.

Conditions stay mostly dry and quiet into Labor Day itself with comfortable temperatures peaking right near 80 degrees.

We’ll continue to see below normal temperatures into the first week of September, too!

