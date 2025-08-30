Forecasts

FORECAST: Below normal temps continue next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have a nice start to our weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected today.
  • High temperatures will be back in the mid-80s this afternoon!
  • We’ll see clouds increase tomorrow, along with the chance for showers returning.
  • The mountains and foothills have the best chance to see a few showers Sunday afternoon/evening.
  • Conditions stay mostly dry and quiet into Labor Day itself with comfortable temperatures peaking right near 80 degrees.
  • We’ll continue to see below normal temperatures into the first week of September, too!

