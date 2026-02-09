FORECAST: Big surge in warmth for Tuesday

FORECAST:
- Get ready for a temperature turnaround, finally!
- With sunny skies in the forecast, we’ll watch the thermometer soar to near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon.
- That kind of warmth will be short-lived, though, as we’ll step down a few notches for the rest of the week. But it will still be nice and mild for this time of year, so enjoy it while you can!
- The next rain chance we’re tracking looks to be moving our way this weekend.
