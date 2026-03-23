FORECAST: Breezy and mild today, much cooler overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

One more warm day in the forecast before some changes arrive tonight!

We’re back near 80 degrees today with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Winds will be breezy with gusts shifting out of the northwest of 25-30 mph as a cold front passes through the region.

The front itself is mostly dry, however, the gusty winds it brings and drier airmass moving in will create an elevated fire danger today.

We’re much cooler tomorrow with lows near 40 and afternoon highs struggling to hit 60!

Fortunately, temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week back above-normal with just an isolated storm chance late Friday night.

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