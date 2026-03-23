FORECAST: Breezy and mild today, much cooler overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- One more warm day in the forecast before some changes arrive tonight!
- We’re back near 80 degrees today with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
- Winds will be breezy with gusts shifting out of the northwest of 25-30 mph as a cold front passes through the region.
- The front itself is mostly dry, however, the gusty winds it brings and drier airmass moving in will create an elevated fire danger today.
- We’re much cooler tomorrow with lows near 40 and afternoon highs struggling to hit 60!
- Fortunately, temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week back above-normal with just an isolated storm chance late Friday night.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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