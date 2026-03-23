Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy and mild today, much cooler overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • One more warm day in the forecast before some changes arrive tonight!
  • We’re back near 80 degrees today with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
  • Winds will be breezy with gusts shifting out of the northwest of 25-30 mph as a cold front passes through the region.
  • The front itself is mostly dry, however, the gusty winds it brings and drier airmass moving in will create an elevated fire danger today.
  • We’re much cooler tomorrow with lows near 40 and afternoon highs struggling to hit 60!
  • Fortunately, temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week back above-normal with just an isolated storm chance late Friday night.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read