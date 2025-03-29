Forecasts

FORECAST: Breezy and warm today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We get a little bit of everything in the forecast this weekend. Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing back to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
  • The humidity has come up since yesterday, too.
  • Despite higher humidity, breezy winds will continue to keep the fire danger elevated today.
  • We finally get some rain tomorrow! An isolated shower is possible early in the day, with the best chance for scattered showers arriving during the afternoon and evening.
  • It’s still warm too with highs in the mid-70s.
  • A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing another chance for showers and storms. We’re watching the chance for a strong to severe storm, with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts the primary concerns. More details on exact timing/impacts as we get closer.

