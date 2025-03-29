FORECAST: Breezy and warm today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We get a little bit of everything in the forecast this weekend. Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing back to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
- The humidity has come up since yesterday, too.
- Despite higher humidity, breezy winds will continue to keep the fire danger elevated today.
- We finally get some rain tomorrow! An isolated shower is possible early in the day, with the best chance for scattered showers arriving during the afternoon and evening.
- It’s still warm too with highs in the mid-70s.
- A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing another chance for showers and storms. We’re watching the chance for a strong to severe storm, with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts the primary concerns. More details on exact timing/impacts as we get closer.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group