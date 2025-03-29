FORECAST: Breezy and warm today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We get a little bit of everything in the forecast this weekend. Today’s forecast calls for a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing back to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The humidity has come up since yesterday, too.

Despite higher humidity, breezy winds will continue to keep the fire danger elevated today.

We finally get some rain tomorrow! An isolated shower is possible early in the day, with the best chance for scattered showers arriving during the afternoon and evening.

It’s still warm too with highs in the mid-70s.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing another chance for showers and storms. We’re watching the chance for a strong to severe storm, with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts the primary concerns. More details on exact timing/impacts as we get closer.

