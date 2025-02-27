FORECAST: Brief downpours ahead of cooler temperatures tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quiet weather this morning before a cold front arrives later this afternoon with a chance for rain.
- Mostly just expecting a few brief downpours with a low risk for thunder as the showers race through the area late this afternoon.
- Temperatures still warm to the lower 70s despite more clouds today.
- Clear weather returns tomorrow and it will be a touch cooler in the mid 60s.
- We’ll bounce back to near 70 degrees on Saturday, but a stronger cold front pushes in colder temperatures for Sunday.
- Highs won’t likely get out of the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon, even with full sunshine.
