FORECAST: Brief downpours ahead of cooler temperatures tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Quiet weather this morning before a cold front arrives later this afternoon with a chance for rain.
  • Mostly just expecting a few brief downpours with a low risk for thunder as the showers race through the area late this afternoon.
  • Temperatures still warm to the lower 70s despite more clouds today.
  • Clear weather returns tomorrow and it will be a touch cooler in the mid 60s.
  • We’ll bounce back to near 70 degrees on Saturday, but a stronger cold front pushes in colder temperatures for Sunday.
  • Highs won’t likely get out of the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon, even with full sunshine.

