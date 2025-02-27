FORECAST: Brief downpours ahead of cooler temperatures tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quiet weather this morning before a cold front arrives later this afternoon with a chance for rain.

Mostly just expecting a few brief downpours with a low risk for thunder as the showers race through the area late this afternoon.

Temperatures still warm to the lower 70s despite more clouds today.

Clear weather returns tomorrow and it will be a touch cooler in the mid 60s.

We’ll bounce back to near 70 degrees on Saturday, but a stronger cold front pushes in colder temperatures for Sunday.

Highs won’t likely get out of the lower 50s by Sunday afternoon, even with full sunshine.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group