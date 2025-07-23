Forecasts

FORECAST: Brief relief from heat and steam before mugginess returns

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Today’s the day we get a bigger break from the heat and steam.
  • Humidity levels are dropping off already this morning and will go down even further this afternoon.
  • Highs stay around 90 degrees, but it will just feel around 90.
  • The mugginess then returns tomorrow with more heat building in by the weekend.
  • Heat index values could exceed 100 again by the weekend.
  • The big heat then lasts through next week with little to no chance for rain to cool us down.

