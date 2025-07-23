FORECAST: Brief relief from heat and steam before mugginess returns

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today’s the day we get a bigger break from the heat and steam.

Humidity levels are dropping off already this morning and will go down even further this afternoon.

Highs stay around 90 degrees, but it will just feel around 90.

The mugginess then returns tomorrow with more heat building in by the weekend.

Heat index values could exceed 100 again by the weekend.

The big heat then lasts through next week with little to no chance for rain to cool us down.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group