FORECAST: Brief relief from heat and steam before mugginess returns

FORECAST:
- Today’s the day we get a bigger break from the heat and steam.
- Humidity levels are dropping off already this morning and will go down even further this afternoon.
- Highs stay around 90 degrees, but it will just feel around 90.
- The mugginess then returns tomorrow with more heat building in by the weekend.
- Heat index values could exceed 100 again by the weekend.
- The big heat then lasts through next week with little to no chance for rain to cool us down.
