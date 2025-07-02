FORECAST: Busiest holiday travel day arrives as drier air moves in for the fourth

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It is the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend, and thankfully, our weather seems to be cooperating.
- We do have a few rain showers around early this afternoon, these won’t pose much of a problem and should be east of the metro by the evening.
- Once this last round departs, it’s all about the drier air moving in for the holiday weekend.
- Temperatures will still be in the low 90s, but it is going to feel so much better.
- However, our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.
