FORECAST: Busiest holiday travel day arrives as drier air moves in for the fourth

FORECAST:

It is the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend, and thankfully, our weather seems to be cooperating.

We do have a few rain showers around early this afternoon, these won’t pose much of a problem and should be east of the metro by the evening.

Once this last round departs, it’s all about the drier air moving in for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will still be in the low 90s, but it is going to feel so much better.

However, our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

