Forecasts

FORECAST: Busiest holiday travel day arrives as drier air moves in for the fourth

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It is the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend, and thankfully, our weather seems to be cooperating.
  • We do have a few rain showers around early this afternoon, these won’t pose much of a problem and should be east of the metro by the evening.
  • Once this last round departs, it’s all about the drier air moving in for the holiday weekend.
  • Temperatures will still be in the low 90s, but it is going to feel so much better.
  • However, our next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read