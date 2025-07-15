FORECAST: Chance for storms throughout the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out early in the day, but the better chance for storms comes again later this afternoon.

Highs today will be a touch cooler in the lower 90s, but it still feels like the upper 90s to near 100° with the humidity.

Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats once again today.

Not much changing in our forecast through the rest of the week.

Daily downpour threats with high heat and humidity continues through the weekend.

Noisy thunderstorm early this morning over Huntersville and north Charlotte. Slowly drifting south with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Don't anticipate these to last all that long. pic.twitter.com/3nw8ra6iyF — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) July 15, 2025

