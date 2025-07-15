Forecasts

FORECAST: Chance for storms throughout the day

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out early in the day, but the better chance for storms comes again later this afternoon.
  • Highs today will be a touch cooler in the lower 90s, but it still feels like the upper 90s to near 100° with the humidity.
  • Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats once again today.
  • Not much changing in our forecast through the rest of the week.
  • Daily downpour threats with high heat and humidity continues through the weekend.

