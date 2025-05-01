FORECAST: Chances for thunderstorms continue to increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking thunderstorms throughout the area as we enter the weekend.
- Today, more storms will emerge on the western side of the viewing area, including near York and Chester counties.
- We’ll see more pop up tomorrow in the heat, and it will end with more widespread downpours on Saturday.
- This will certainly have an impact on the Lovin’ Life Music Festival. However, severe weather is not expected.
- The top threat will be heavy rain and lightning.
