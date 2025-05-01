Forecasts

FORECAST: Chances for thunderstorms continue to increase

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We will be tracking thunderstorms throughout the area as we enter the weekend.
  • Today, more storms will emerge on the western side of the viewing area, including near York and Chester counties.
  • We’ll see more pop up tomorrow in the heat, and it will end with more widespread downpours on Saturday.
  • This will certainly have an impact on the Lovin’ Life Music Festival. However, severe weather is not expected.
  • The top threat will be heavy rain and lightning.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read