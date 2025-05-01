FORECAST: Chances for thunderstorms continue to increase

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We will be tracking thunderstorms throughout the area as we enter the weekend.

Today, more storms will emerge on the western side of the viewing area, including near York and Chester counties.

We’ll see more pop up tomorrow in the heat, and it will end with more widespread downpours on Saturday.

This will certainly have an impact on the Lovin’ Life Music Festival. However, severe weather is not expected.

The top threat will be heavy rain and lightning.

