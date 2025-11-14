FORECAST: Charlotte warming up with sunshine and 70s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for a major warm-up in Charlotte this weekend.

While it will be a little chilly to start Friday morning, the sunshine will heat things to at least 70 degrees.

We could even wind up in the mid-70s later on this weekend.

Next week, however, it will cool down due to more clouds.

But it won’t be nearly as cold as it was back on Monday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group