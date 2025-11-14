Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly morning makes way for weekend warm-up

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s a chilly morning but we get a really nice warm up this afternoon.
  • Highs reach to near 70 degrees again with plenty of sunshine and fairly calm winds.
  • Even warmer weather comes in this weekend with highs in the mid 70s!
  • A weak front coming in on Sunday will kick the winds back up again and bring in slightly cooler air for Monday (back to average highs).
  • Our next rain chance comes in Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like much at this time.

