FORECAST: Chilly morning makes way for weekend warm-up

FORECAST:

It’s a chilly morning but we get a really nice warm up this afternoon.

Highs reach to near 70 degrees again with plenty of sunshine and fairly calm winds.

Even warmer weather comes in this weekend with highs in the mid 70s!

A weak front coming in on Sunday will kick the winds back up again and bring in slightly cooler air for Monday (back to average highs).

Our next rain chance comes in Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like much at this time.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

