FORECAST: Chilly morning makes way for weekend warm-up

FORECAST:
- It’s a chilly morning but we get a really nice warm up this afternoon.
- Highs reach to near 70 degrees again with plenty of sunshine and fairly calm winds.
- Even warmer weather comes in this weekend with highs in the mid 70s!
- A weak front coming in on Sunday will kick the winds back up again and bring in slightly cooler air for Monday (back to average highs).
- Our next rain chance comes in Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like much at this time.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
