FORECAST: Chilly start followed by warm afternoon and dry conditions

FORECAST:

Another chilly start, but another gorgeous and mild afternoon is on the way.

Highs will be a bit warmer today in the lower 70s.

The only downside is the very dry conditions which may lead to an increased fire danger risk.

Clear and mild conditions remain in place through the end of the week.

A weak front then arrives on Saturday morning that may draw in a few showers, but very little rain is expected.

A big blast of cold air comes our way early next week with highs only in the 50s for several days and lows near freezing.

