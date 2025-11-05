Forecasts

FORECAST: Chilly start followed by warm afternoon and dry conditions

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another chilly start, but another gorgeous and mild afternoon is on the way.
  • Highs will be a bit warmer today in the lower 70s.
  • The only downside is the very dry conditions which may lead to an increased fire danger risk.
  • Clear and mild conditions remain in place through the end of the week.
  • A weak front then arrives on Saturday morning that may draw in a few showers, but very little rain is expected.
  • A big blast of cold air comes our way early next week with highs only in the 50s for several days and lows near freezing.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read