ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have seasonal weather to start the weekend, with temperatures rebounding back to near 60 degrees this afternoon!
- Skies are much clearer with lower winds compared to the past two days.
- Our weather stays quiet for much of Sunday as well before our next cold front arrives.
- That front brings the chance for rain after sunset on Sunday through the overnight period.
- Rainfall totals will be light, with 0.50″ possible in the mountains and around or less than 0.25″ for the metro area.
- We’ll dry out by Monday with calm conditions as we get back into the swing of work and school.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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