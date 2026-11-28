ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have seasonal weather to start the weekend, with temperatures rebounding back to near 60 degrees this afternoon!

Skies are much clearer with lower winds compared to the past two days.

Our weather stays quiet for much of Sunday as well before our next cold front arrives.

That front brings the chance for rain after sunset on Sunday through the overnight period.

Rainfall totals will be light, with 0.50″ possible in the mountains and around or less than 0.25″ for the metro area.

We’ll dry out by Monday with calm conditions as we get back into the swing of work and school.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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