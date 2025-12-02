Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies today, cold mornings ahead before Friday storm

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We can expect clear skies throughout this afternoon and evening, with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s by Wednesday morning.
  • Tomorrow and Thursday will be sunny but cool, with highs in the 40s and 50s.
  • Our next storm system arrives on Friday, bringing very cold rain with highs in the 40s.
  • We will likely see another icing issue up in the mountains with this next system.
  • However, that should clear out just in time for the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read