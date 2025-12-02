FORECAST: Clear skies today, cold mornings ahead before Friday storm

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We can expect clear skies throughout this afternoon and evening, with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s by Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be sunny but cool, with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Our next storm system arrives on Friday, bringing very cold rain with highs in the 40s.

We will likely see another icing issue up in the mountains with this next system.

However, that should clear out just in time for the weekend.

