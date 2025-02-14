FORECAST: Clear skies on Valentine's Day, showers return to Charlotte area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon to enjoy the break from rain while it lasts.

Expect clear skies on Valentine’s Day with highs near 50 degrees but the chance of showers return Friday night for the Charlotte area.

Showers are expected to continue through the weekend with a threat of thunderstorms on Sunday.

