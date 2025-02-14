Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies on Valentine's Day, showers return to Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Thursday afternoon to enjoy the break from rain while it lasts.
  • Expect clear skies on Valentine’s Day with highs near 50 degrees but the chance of showers return Friday night for the Charlotte area.
  • Showers are expected to continue through the weekend with a threat of thunderstorms on Sunday.

