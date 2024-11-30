Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear skies with highs expected to reach the upper 40s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Skies are expected to stay mostly clear with highs in the mid to upper 40s today.
  • It’s a similar forecast for Sunday, though highs climb a few degrees higher into the low 50s.
  • A weak front crosses through the Carolinas tomorrow and could bring flurries to the mountains.
  • Otherwise, we’re looking at another shot of cold air for the start of next week.
  • Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to reach the low 40s.
  • Tuesday and Wednesday morning will feature the coldest morning temperatures of this stretch with low 20s on tap for the Charlotte area.
  • There are still no big weather systems or rainmakers in the forecast.

