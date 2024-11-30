FORECAST: Clear skies with highs expected to reach the upper 40s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Skies are expected to stay mostly clear with highs in the mid to upper 40s today.
- It’s a similar forecast for Sunday, though highs climb a few degrees higher into the low 50s.
- A weak front crosses through the Carolinas tomorrow and could bring flurries to the mountains.
- Otherwise, we’re looking at another shot of cold air for the start of next week.
- Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to reach the low 40s.
- Tuesday and Wednesday morning will feature the coldest morning temperatures of this stretch with low 20s on tap for the Charlotte area.
- There are still no big weather systems or rainmakers in the forecast.
