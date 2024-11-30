FORECAST: Clear skies with highs expected to reach the upper 40s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Skies are expected to stay mostly clear with highs in the mid to upper 40s today.

It’s a similar forecast for Sunday, though highs climb a few degrees higher into the low 50s.

A weak front crosses through the Carolinas tomorrow and could bring flurries to the mountains.

Otherwise, we’re looking at another shot of cold air for the start of next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday are only expected to reach the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will feature the coldest morning temperatures of this stretch with low 20s on tap for the Charlotte area.

There are still no big weather systems or rainmakers in the forecast.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

