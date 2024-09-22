FORECAST: Clear, upper 80s first day of fall

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Visibility may be limited throughout the early morning in isolated spots, but the fog does appear to be less dense than the past couple of mornings.

Highs today will once again trend several degrees above average as most are expected to at least reach the upper 80s.

Yesterday, Charlotte Douglas clocked in 87° for the daytime high.

Today marks the autumnal equinox, but it will be feeling much more like summertime across the Carolinas.

Highs will trend a little bit cooler over the next couple of days, but humidity will stay high so it will still be feeling as if temperatures will be close to the upper 90s if not triple digits.

There is a developing low that will be bringing in some shower and thunderstorm chances by mid-day Monday and that chance for rain will continue throughout the workweek.

Tropics:

Regardless of future development of the low in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, widespread rain across the southeast is expected next weekend.

There is another tropical wave that appears to be picking up intensity in the Eastern Atlantic. The NHC has given this a medium chance (40%) of development.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

