FORECAST: Clear, warm start to the work week

FORECAST:
- A seasonal Sunday on tap today! Temperatures are climbing up to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine.
- The warming trend continues into the work week with low 60s on tap tomorrow, upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Even mornings will feel more comfortable as lows climb into the 40s through the week.
- Still watching a chance for a few light showers on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.
- No big impacts expected at this time.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
