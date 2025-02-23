FORECAST: Clear, warm start to the work week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A seasonal Sunday on tap today! Temperatures are climbing up to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine.

The warming trend continues into the work week with low 60s on tap tomorrow, upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Even mornings will feel more comfortable as lows climb into the 40s through the week.

Still watching a chance for a few light showers on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.

No big impacts expected at this time.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group