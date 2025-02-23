Forecasts

FORECAST: Clear, warm start to the work week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A seasonal Sunday on tap today! Temperatures are climbing up to the mid and upper 50s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine.
  • The warming trend continues into the work week with low 60s on tap tomorrow, upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Even mornings will feel more comfortable as lows climb into the 40s through the week.
  • Still watching a chance for a few light showers on Thursday as a cold front moves through the region.
  • No big impacts expected at this time.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

