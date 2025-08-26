FORECAST: Clearing skies bring cool, comfortable nights across the area

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We anticipate clearing skies and comfortable cool temperatures throughout the week.

The cloudy weather is expected to clear out this evening; however, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s in some spots.

Some places in the mountains could even drop to the upper 40s.

It seems that below-average temperatures will continue well into next week.

