FORECAST: Clearing and warmer Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a nice evening with a low end chance for some storms to develop with damaging winds and quarter size hail.

These storms will likely move through just before sunset this evening and there will likely only be one or two.

Once these storms move on, we’ll see mostly sunny and warm temperatures for our Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Our next cold front arrives on Monday with temperatures dropping back into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

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