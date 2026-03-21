Forecasts

FORECAST: Clearing and warmer Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for a nice evening with a low end chance for some storms to develop with damaging winds and quarter size hail.
  • These storms will likely move through just before sunset this evening and there will likely only be one or two.
  • Once these storms move on, we’ll see mostly sunny and warm temperatures for our Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
  • Our next cold front arrives on Monday with temperatures dropping back into the mid 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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